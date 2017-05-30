Gal Gadot embraced tough role

Gal Gadot embraced tough role

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 32-year-old actress had to train hard for her role as the titular superhero - who is also known as Diana Prince - in the DC Comics blockbuster and though there were days when she didn't want to work out or learn complex fight choreography, she had a lot of fun putting herself to the test. She said: "I was a dancer for so many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton 2 hr Stray- Dog 4
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... 23 hr iamcuriousnow 2
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 23 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... 23 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 23 hr fingers mcgurke 106
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors 140
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC