Former London Metal Exchange Execs To...

Former London Metal Exchange Execs To Compete Against 140-year-old...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The former head of the London Metals Exchange has launched an electronic trading platform for non-ferrous, or largely industrial, metals to compete with the 140-year-old exchange. The platform, called NFEx Markets, will run on a system designed by London-based startup Autilla and will begin trading in the first quarter of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 11 hr Proud Dixiecrat 141
News Hillary Clinton Sun Julia 29
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... Sun Dee Dee Dee 3
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 2
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC