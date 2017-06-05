Former London Metal Exchange Execs To Compete Against 140-year-old...
The former head of the London Metals Exchange has launched an electronic trading platform for non-ferrous, or largely industrial, metals to compete with the 140-year-old exchange. The platform, called NFEx Markets, will run on a system designed by London-based startup Autilla and will begin trading in the first quarter of 2018.
