Fairfield author Hannah McKinnon will sign copies of her new novel at Byrd's Books in Bethel.
The book follows the reunion of a dysfunctional family in their beach house in Rhode Island. During the gathering for the patriarch's 80th birthday "both cherished memories and long-kept secrets come to light," according to publisher Simon and Schuster.
