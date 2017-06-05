Ex-governor, wrestler Jesse Ventura to work for Russian TV
Ventura has a new commentary sh... MINNEAPOLIS - Former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura says he hasn't been able to find work since his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle, so he will work for Russian TV with a new commentary show. Ventura told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that "The World According to Jesse" won't be censored by the government-funded RT network.
