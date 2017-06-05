Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'
Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of hi... . Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, pose for a photograph at an event for Scion Hotels, a division of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|1 hr
|Trump is a joke
|1
|Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|4
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|3 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|chuckles
|1,159
|New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G...
|17 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Jun 4
|Julia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC