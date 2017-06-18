Donald Trump's attorney says president not under investigation in Russia probe
AP photo President Donald Trump and his son, Barron Trump, walk to Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., en route to Camp David in Maryland on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|4 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu...
|12 hr
|GEORGE
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Jun 15
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC