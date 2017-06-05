Doctor Sued: Patent accuses San Marco...

Doctor Sued: Patent accuses San Marcos dermatologist of sex assault

The woman identified only as "Jannette Doe" alleges that Dr. Stephan Kempiak sexually assaulted her at his San Marcos office on at least six occasions. Attorney Shawn Tillis, who is representing "Jannette Doe", said Doe saw Dr. Kempiak to help treat a painful skin condition near her genital area.

