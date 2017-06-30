Director Patty Jenkins confirms retur...

Director Patty Jenkins confirms return for a Wonder Womana sequel

The hit DC Comics film starring Gal Gadot as the superheroine lead made history at the box office following its June 2 release - the feature became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman ever with worldwide earnings of $663 million. With such success, fans were surprised to learn Jenkins wasn't immediately signed to a contract to direct a sequel, but the director revealed she had to think about the prospect a little bit before signing on to helm "Wonder Woman 2." "I had an epiphany about 'Wonder Woman 2,'" she shared during a Q&A talk at a Women in Film screening.

