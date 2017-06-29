Diana Ross brings her star power to the Essence Festival
Motown comes to the Essence Festival when "The Boss" herself performs for the first time at the event, held annually over the Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans. Diana Ross headlines Friday's opening night of concerts inside the Superdome.
