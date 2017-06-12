Death toll in London fire rises to 17...

Death toll in London fire rises to 17 as investigators comb fire-gutted tower

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The death toll in the London tower block fire rose to 17 on Thursday amid growing questions about whether a recent renovation played a role in how quickly the fire spread through the building. "We do believe that that number will sadly increase," London Police Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... 10 hr joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... 13 hr USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 21 hr Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Wed Frogface Kate 38
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Tue USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Tue USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 13 HotnPhx 1,160
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC