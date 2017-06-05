David Harbour says Hellboy film will ...

David Harbour says Hellboy film will shoot in September

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 42-year-old 'Stranger Things' actor is to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies - which saw the demonic anti-hero portrayed brilliantly by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army' - and he is absolutely thrilled to have been cast because he is such a huge fan of the Dark Horse Comics character and he can't wait to get started on the movie this fall. Speaking to The Wrap, Harbour said: "We're supposed to go in September, I hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... 4 hr Mullahing It Over 10
News James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke... 4 hr USA Today 1
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... 20 hr Ms Sassy 3
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Wed Elise R Gingerich 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
News New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G... Tue Solarman 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC