David Harbour says Hellboy film will shoot in September

The 42-year-old 'Stranger Things' actor is to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies - which saw the demonic anti-hero portrayed brilliantly by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army' - and he is absolutely thrilled to have been cast because he is such a huge fan of the Dark Horse Comics character and he can't wait to get started on the movie this fall. Speaking to The Wrap, Harbour said: "We're supposed to go in September, I hope.

