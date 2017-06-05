D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption clauses
There are 5 comments on the Star Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption clauses. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say they will sue President Donald Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anticorruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House. The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president.
#1 8 hrs ago
I'm not even trying to defend Trump on this. He knew this would happen.
#2 8 hrs ago
Obama got super rich in the White House. Hillary got even richer in her government and Democrat Party affiliations. Can only Democrat Communists get rich in office. Do Republicans have to stop their businesses and whole lives, or do they just have to become Democrats?
AOL
#3 8 hrs ago
Trump will go down in history as most blatantly crooked Presidents the US ever had.
If nearly three million people elected Hillary in the popular vote Trump is not the President of the majority. He is only the candidate who used fake facts, propaganda and encouraged a foreign entity to hack emails of US citizens and government offices. That alone should have instantly disqualified him. Putting citizens or our national security in jeopardy because of arrogance, ignorance or mental instability is no excuse. Party affiliation and loyalty does not superseded the security of our citizens privacy rights or the stability of our democratic elections.
If you want to bring this nation to Civil War, by all means keep tearing down everything it stands for with lies and racial and religious separatism and supremacy. You will have the war you want but China and Russia will divide up what's left of our country. If you hadn't noticed many of the factories in our nation are foreign owned factories. No Mexican Border Wall can stop the looting that we allowed Banks, Wall Street Corporations and lobbyists. Now that the financial, environmental, healthcare regulations are about to be removed we can lose what's left.
Obama was one of the best President we ever had. At least he understood Constitutional Law and never made and a$$ of himself to foreign leaders. He never tried to gut this country for profiteers.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,560
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Civil war, don't worry snowflake, your buddies are scared of guns and too limp wrested to hold one.
Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations | TheHill
thehill.com/blogs/ballot.../282261-sanders-cl...
Jun 5, 2016 - Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations ... run by her husband collects many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships?... Sanders and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton ... The kingdom gave between $10 million and $25 million to the ...
Foreign Government Gifts to Clinton Foundation on the Rise - WSJ
www.wsj.com/.../foreign-government-gifts-to-c... ...
Feb 17, 2015 -... from foreign governments raise ethical questions as Hillary Clinton ... its self-imposed ban on collecting funds from foreign governments and ...
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,560
Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
Awe, they ran away again.
