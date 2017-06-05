There are on the Star Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption clauses. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say they will sue President Donald Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anticorruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House. The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.