Crowd of people catch teen who fell off a ride at Six Flags

Crowd of people catch teen who fell off a ride at Six Flags (VID - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York. According to WRAL she fell about 25 feet and a crowd of park guests and employees caught her before she hit the ground.

