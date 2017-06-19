Crowd of people catch teen who fell off a ride at Six Flags (VID - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York. According to WRAL she fell about 25 feet and a crowd of park guests and employees caught her before she hit the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.