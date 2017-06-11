Court records outline hours before Vi...

Court records outline hours before Virginia shooting

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Court records show a man shot by a Virginia State Police trooper in February appears to have been preparing for a fight in the hours leading up to the incident. The News Leader of Staunton reports that a text message sent by Shaun Riley, who has previous felony convictions, shows he wrote his mother that he wasn't going back without "a fight."

Chicago, IL

