Company inspired by real 'Soup Nazi' files for bankruptcy

Soupman, Inc., the New York company that sells soup created with the same recipes and inspired by the chef who was the real Soup Nazi portrayed on "Seinfeld," has filed for bankruptcy. The New York TImes reports the Staten Island-based company's chief financial officer was arrested on charges he cheated the government out of employment-related taxes.

