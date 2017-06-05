Comey says New York Times story about...

Comey says New York Times story about contacts between...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday publicly disputed much of a February New York Times report that said top officials in President Donald Trump's campaign had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials before the election. In a dramatic Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Jim Risch asked Comey about a private hearing in February in which Comey told the committee that the report "upset" Comey so much he "surveyed the intelligence community to see whether [he was] missing something in that," and that Comey sought out Republican and Democratic senators to push back against the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... 3 hr huntcoyotes 9
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... 14 hr Ms Sassy 3
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Wed Elise R Gingerich 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
News New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G... Tue Solarman 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
News Hillary Clinton Jun 4 Julia 29
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC