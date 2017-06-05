Comey says New York Times story about contacts between...
Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday publicly disputed much of a February New York Times report that said top officials in President Donald Trump's campaign had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials before the election. In a dramatic Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Jim Risch asked Comey about a private hearing in February in which Comey told the committee that the report "upset" Comey so much he "surveyed the intelligence community to see whether [he was] missing something in that," and that Comey sought out Republican and Democratic senators to push back against the report.
