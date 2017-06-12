'Bro culture' might be insidious, but...

'Bro culture' might be insidious, but it's not unavoidable

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This week, Uber temporarily lost its CEO , saw a board member leave after making a sexist comment , and was sued by a rape victim who alleges the company improperly gained access to her medical records . It's been under a cloud since February, when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler published allegations about the company's culture of harassment on her blog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... 7 hr GEORGE 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,161
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... Jun 15 joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... Jun 15 USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC