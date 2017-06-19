Black Lives Matter revives police debate at Pride marches
In New York City, several protesters from the group Black Lives Matter brought the parade to a standstill when they staged a sit-in. Police officers were seen handcuffing the demonstrators and escorting them away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|30 min
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|2 hr
|07 Mustang
|2
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|16 hr
|Trump forever
|2
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Sat
|Suezanne
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|Jun 22
|KillCommies
|2
|Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Nancy
|87
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC