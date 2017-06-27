Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson pl...

Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book

Penticton Herald

HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24. The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson's "River Rose" series, which began last year with "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby."

Chicago, IL

