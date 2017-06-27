Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book
HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24. The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson's "River Rose" series, which began last year with "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|1 hr
|memez
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Roger
|1,167
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|23 hr
|Truth
|59
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Tue
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|Jun 22
|KillCommies
|2
|Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Nancy
|87
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC