Arrest in NSA news leak on Russian election hacking fuels debate on source protection

It was a major scoop for The Intercept - documents suggesting a concerted Russian effort to hack U.S. election systems - but the online news site is drawing fire in media circles following the arrest of the alleged source of the leak. The Intercept, the investigative arm of the First Look Media organization created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, is being criticized for sharing information that may have led to the arrest this week of National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.