Andrea Tantaros Claims Fox News Bribed Twitter User in Surveillance Lawsuit
The former cable news personality says the network bribed or extorted a Florida man into pretending his harassing tweets are innocent. Ex-Fox News personality Andrea Tantaros isn't backing down from her claims that she was illegally surveilled and "tortured" online after reporting harassment from Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|4 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|60
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|5 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|10
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|10 hr
|C Kersey
|6
|At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From...
|19 hr
|Lets_Improve_Safety
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Jun 27
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC