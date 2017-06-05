American bystander reportedly shot during London Bridge attack
As police unleashed a hail of 50 bullets at terrorists during Saturday night's London Bridge attack, an American bystander was reportedly struck in the head. Although details about the victim have not been released, authorities said the wounded civilian was expected to survive, NBC News reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|10 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Sun
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Sun
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC