American bystander reportedly shot du...

American bystander reportedly shot during London Bridge attack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

As police unleashed a hail of 50 bullets at terrorists during Saturday night's London Bridge attack, an American bystander was reportedly struck in the head. Although details about the victim have not been released, authorities said the wounded civilian was expected to survive, NBC News reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 10 hr Proud Dixiecrat 141
News Hillary Clinton Sun Julia 29
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... Sun Dee Dee Dee 3
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 2
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC