Airport: Emergency workers focused on saving woman

Emergency workers who carried a passenger's partially clothed body down the aisle of an American Airlines jet were focused on saving her life, a spokesman for the Minneapolis airport said Tuesday. Airport spokesman Pat Hogan said medical professionals tried to help after the woman was found unresponsive in a bathroom while the plane with 146 passengers and six crew members was in the air.

