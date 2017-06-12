Activists sue NYPD over 'neither conf...

Activists sue NYPD over 'neither confirm nor deny' statement

An activist group in New York is suing the NYPD to stop their usage of an ambiguous non-answer to questions about secret surveillance programs. Court papers show the New York Civil Liberties Union has sued the NYPD to ask the courts to set guidelines on the department's usage of answering questions with the statement "can neither confirm nor deny," also known as the Glomar response.

