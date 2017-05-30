Activision Blizzard Extends Exchange Offer with Respect to Certain of Its Senior Notes
The exchange offer had been scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 1, 2017. The extension of the exchange offer has been made to allow holders of outstanding Old Notes who have not yet tendered their Old Notes for exchange additional time to do so.
