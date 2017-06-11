'A very weird and peculiar thing': Preet Bharara describes...

Former high-profile US attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday described several unusual interactions he had with President Donald Trump following the 2016 election. In an interview on ABC News' "This Week ," Bharara said Trump called him during the presidential transition "just to shoot the breeze," and described the calls as "a little bit uncomfortable" considering the US attorney's mandate to remain impartial toward subjects within his jurisdiction, which included Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.