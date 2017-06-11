'A very weird and peculiar thing': Pr...

'A very weird and peculiar thing': Preet Bharara describes...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Former high-profile US attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday described several unusual interactions he had with President Donald Trump following the 2016 election. In an interview on ABC News' "This Week ," Bharara said Trump called him during the presidential transition "just to shoot the breeze," and described the calls as "a little bit uncomfortable" considering the US attorney's mandate to remain impartial toward subjects within his jurisdiction, which included Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... Sat corruption spotter 4
News Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca... Sat media matters 4 a... 2
News The Last Mango in Paris Jun 9 USA Today 1
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 15
News Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Anemic Comey testim... Jun 9 CRsGetReal 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke... Jun 9 Ronald 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC