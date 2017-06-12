6 questions for Attorney General Jeff Sessions
The Senate intelligence committee will grill Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday afternoon, just as a slew of new questions about him have bubbled to the top of the Russia probes. Former FBI Director James Comey launched Sessions into the spotlight with his own testimony last week.
