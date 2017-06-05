5Jim Jefferies joins the late-night TV crowd. Hea ll try not telling too many Trump jokes.
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies in Washington on May 11. Jefferies is getting his own Comedy Central show where he's tackling the news and controversies. To film segments for his new weekly Comedy Central series, which debuts Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., the Australian comic's itinerary has included the Netherlands, Slovenia, the Great Barrier Reef and China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|21 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Sun
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Sun
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC