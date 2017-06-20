20-story hip-hop museum to open in New York in 2018

A rendering of the proposed Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Museum & Entertainment Mega-Complex A neighborhood that birthed hip-hop heavyweights like Q -Tip, Doug E Fresh and Mase will soon be the backdrop of a massive museum. The first phase of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum, projected to cost $150 million, will open in Harlem next February, according to Newsweek .

