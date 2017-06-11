11 injured when truck strikes Metro b...

11 injured when truck strikes Metro bus in Seattle

Read more: Bellingham Herald

Authorities say 11 people were injured after the King County Metro bus they were riding was rear-ended by a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, told The Seattle Times eight people with "very minor injuries" were taken by four ambulances and one aid unit to hospitals.

