Woman moment her sister was shot dead in murder suicide

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies aged 77 amid sexual harrassment scandal, just eight days after a fall at his Florida home Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, 52, ended final gig with a performance of In My Time Of Dying and shared dark Facebook posts just hours before 'suspected suicide' in Detroit 'I had a shot because Chris Cornell died': Aussie drink driver blames death of U.S. musician after he was caught boozed-up behind the wheel 'Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors': Sean Hannity leads tributes to Roger Ailes, saying Fox News founder is now preparing to 'kick the a**' of his enemies in his next life 'Long Island Lolita' Amy Fisher who shot the wife of her 35-year-old lover when she was 16 returns to New York after her kids were ruthlessly tormented in Florida 'This is the single greatest witch hunt': Trump rails on Twitter that Hillary and Obama never had a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.