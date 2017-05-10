Winner of the International Dylan Tho...

Winner of the International Dylan Thomas Prize announced

A collection of short stories which skip across continents, eras and genres to chart the borderlands of emotional life has won the 11th International Dylan Thomas Prize. Australian author Fiona McFarlane's The High Places was awarded the A 30,000 prize at a gala ceremony at Swansea University on Wednesday.

