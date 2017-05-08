Why a Sinclair-Tribune deal could be bad news for KTLA5 employees, viewers: Guest commentary
It was announced on Monday morning that Sinclair Broadcast Group had agreed to purchase the Tribune Media television stations for $3.9 billon dollars . Sinclair is known in the broadcast industry as a company that is very tight with the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|May 6
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC