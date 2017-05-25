What happens when a man on a flight s...

What happens when a man on a flight says he cana t sit next to a woman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Renee Rabinowitz was all set up in her business-class seat on El Al Flight 28, which would take more than 10 hours to get her from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv, Israel, when she was asked to move. According to a group representing Rabinowitz, before departure, a flight attendant offered her another seat at the front of the section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 5 min Lawrence Wolf 45
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr spud 862
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... 5 hr slick willie expl... 21
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 8 hr RiccardoFire 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Anonymous 2
News Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind May 23 kosher nostra 1
News Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca... May 23 yidfellas v USA 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC