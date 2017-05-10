Waitress accused of pulling knife on diners after complaint about...

Waitress accused of pulling knife on ...

Police arrested an IHOP server Friday after a family claimed that she brandished a steak knife at them after they complained about service at the restaurant. A woman told the news station that she visited the IHOP in Massapequa Park, New York, last week with her husband and their two young children, who both have special needs.

