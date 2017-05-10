USA Today owner Gannett warns workers...

USA Today owner Gannett warns workers of possible breach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Gannett, the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, said Tuesday that it has warned about 18,000 current and former employees that hackers may have had access to their personal information after the email accounts of people who work in its human resources department were broken into. Gannett said it learned in late March that several people in its human resource department were victims of a phishing attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,146
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too Mon get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
News Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav... Apr 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC