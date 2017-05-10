Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure d...

Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher said Tuesday, May 2. Carlson also authored, "Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News," which came out in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,146
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too Mon get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
News Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav... Apr 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC