Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher said Tuesday, May 2. Carlson also authored, "Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News," which came out in 2003.

