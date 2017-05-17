Trump's first full education budget: ...

Trump's first full education budget: Deep cuts to public school ...

Read more: Denver Post

Funding for college work-study programs would be cut in half, public-service loan forgiveness would end and hundreds of millions of dollars that public schools could use for mental health, advanced coursework and other services would vanish under a Trump administration plan to cut $10.6 billion from federal education initiatives, according to budget documents obtained by The Washington Post. The administration would channel part of the savings into its top priority: school choice.

Chicago, IL

