There are on the The Guardian story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as he leaves Washington on long trip. In it, The Guardian reports that:

The president's plane had barely taken off for his first foreign trip when two political storms slammed into it Friday: One report in the New York Times, and another in the Washington Post suggested severe turbulence ahead for Donald Trump. At 3 p.m. the Times tweeted out its latest scoop: the president told the Russians in an Oval Office meeting that former FBI director James Comey was a "nut job," that he had been under pressure over the Russia affair, and that firing Comey eased the pressure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.