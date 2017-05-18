Trump White House rocked by two leaks...

Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as he leaves Washington on long trip

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as he leaves Washington on long trip. In it, The Guardian reports that:

The president's plane had barely taken off for his first foreign trip when two political storms slammed into it Friday: One report in the New York Times, and another in the Washington Post suggested severe turbulence ahead for Donald Trump. At 3 p.m. the Times tweeted out its latest scoop: the president told the Russians in an Oval Office meeting that former FBI director James Comey was a "nut job," that he had been under pressure over the Russia affair, and that firing Comey eased the pressure.

#1 12 hrs ago
Instead of letting useless Democrats make a career out of Russia speculation, it's time to be fair and allow a "Russian Defense Team" to defend their nation at our many Senate hearings. And wouldn't it be exciting if the Russians said Democrats have been colluding with Russia. Americans would enjoy the hysteria as much as the Russians would. If I were Vladimir Putin, I want to get even after my name has been dragged through the mud by America's Democrats.
