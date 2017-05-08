Trump Tower resident who listed apartment on Airbnb pays $1K
An Airbnb host who was renting out her Trump Tower apartment was among the first to pay a fine to the city under a law banning advertising listings for short-term rentals. The host and owner of the Trump Tower apartment, Yelena Yelagina, paid a $1,000 fine to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC