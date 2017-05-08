Trump Tower resident who listed apart...

Trump Tower resident who listed apartment on Airbnb pays $1K

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

An Airbnb host who was renting out her Trump Tower apartment was among the first to pay a fine to the city under a law banning advertising listings for short-term rentals. The host and owner of the Trump Tower apartment, Yelena Yelagina, paid a $1,000 fine to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15) 3 hr Macron your Presi... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 20 hr chuckles 1,152
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... Sat boggle 1
News Republicans' health-care plan could launch some... Sat USA Today 1
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 1 get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC