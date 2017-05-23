Trump said to praise 'great job' in P...

Trump said to praise 'great job' in Philippine drug fight

President Donald Trump praised the Philippines' president for an "unbelievable job" in a fight against illegal drugs that has left thousands dead and drawn condemnation from American lawmakers, according to a leaked transcript of their telephone conversation last month. Trump's discussion with Rodrigo Duterte is likely to reinforce the impression that Trump is sidelining human rights concerns in his foreign policy.

