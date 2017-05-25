Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Forgotten lott...

Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Forgotten lottery ticket worth $24 million found days before deadline

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

A lottery player's luck almost ran out this week after a ticket worth more than $24 million was nearly forgotten in their home. An anonymous individual with a Lotto ticket came forward to claim the winnings two days before their ticket was set to expire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr Vlad 886
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) 2 hr Geezer 5
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 2 hr Soros King Maker 45
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... 16 hr slick willie expl... 21
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 18 hr RiccardoFire 41
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Anonymous 2
News Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind May 23 kosher nostra 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,165 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC