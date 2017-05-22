Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging by Fox on harassment
Three new lawsuits filed Monday allege racial discrimination or sexual harassment at Fox News, deepening the network's legal woes. The cases increase to 23 the number of past or present Fox employees represented by attorney Doug Wigdor, the majority having cases alleging racial hostility by a since-fired financial executive.
