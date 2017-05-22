Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging b...

Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging by Fox on harassment

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Three new lawsuits filed Monday allege racial discrimination or sexual harassment at Fox News, deepening the network's legal woes. The cases increase to 23 the number of past or present Fox employees represented by attorney Doug Wigdor, the majority having cases alleging racial hostility by a since-fired financial executive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 9 min Big Al 671
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Sun Putins Glock Holster 38
News Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin... Sun Putins Glock Holster 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 20 chuckles 1,155
News Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe... May 20 USA Today 1
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... May 20 Retribution 7
News Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ... May 19 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC