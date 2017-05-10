'This was a hit': Bill O'Reilly talks about his firing from Fox News

Bill O'Reilly on Friday morning addressed his firing from Fox News, blasting some of the press as "vicious and evil" while promising an "exposition" to reveal supposed untold details about his unexpected ouster last month. "This was a hit and in the weeks to come we are going to be able to explain some of it," O'Reilly told conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck on TheBlaze.

