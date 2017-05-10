The Latest: Bush security adviser int...

The Latest: Bush security adviser interviews for FBI job

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

Townsend is the seventh person to interview for the job with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. Among other roles, Townsend is a national security analyst for CBS News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 3 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Fri Shatner 25
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,153
News He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi... May 10 USA Today 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 9 Dane Jah 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC