The Latest: Bush security adviser interviews for FBI job
Townsend is the seventh person to interview for the job with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. Among other roles, Townsend is a national security analyst for CBS News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|3 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|Fri
|Shatner
|25
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,153
|He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi...
|May 10
|USA Today
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 9
|Dane Jah
|9
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 9
|Nympho Granny
|137
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC