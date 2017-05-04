The hairdresser who styled Twiggy and The Beatles

Aaron Hernandez's suicide note to his fiancA©e Shay reveals the killer mistakenly believed she would inherit his millions, tells her to look after his 'boys' and signs off with a Savage Garden lyric Did Putin use hackers to help Le Pen in the French election? Front-runner Macron suffers massive email leak attack on the eve of the vote as polls put him 24 points ahead Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Fox News and its parent company tried to disguise a $3.15m payment to ex-employee who claims she had 20-year affair with Roger Ailes Disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and other Trump associates told to hand over any communications with Russia by senators probing election meddling BREAKING NEWS: Dallas police officer who shot dead a black teenager when he was leaving a party last weekend is charged with murder United Airlines apologizes and settles after ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.