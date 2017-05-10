The author of Friday's NYT crossword? P-O-T-U-S 42
That phrase is among the clues included in The New York Times crossword puzzle on Friday, which was written by Clinton. The former president, who's a famed crossword enthusiast, collaborated with Arkansas district court judge and regular puzzle contributor Victor Fleming to create the puzzle.
