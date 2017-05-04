Sinclair close to buying rival TV operator Tribune
The New York Times reports talks were continuing Sunday and a deal may be announced Monday. The newspaper is citing unnamed officials who they say were briefed on the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC