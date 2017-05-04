Sinclair close to buying rival TV ope...

Sinclair close to buying rival TV operator Tribune

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The New York Times reports talks were continuing Sunday and a deal may be announced Monday. The newspaper is citing unnamed officials who they say were briefed on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr chuckles 1,152
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... Sat boggle 1
News Republicans' health-care plan could launch some... Sat USA Today 1
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 1 get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC