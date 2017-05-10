Sewage plant in Seattle no longer polluting after failure - Fri, 12 May 2017 PST
The Seattle Times reported Wednesday was the first 24-hour sampling period of the West Point Treatment plant's discharge to Puget Sound that showed full compliance with its state and federal environmental permits. The facility had run at limited capacity for weeks after flooding Feb. 9 that caused at least $25 million in equipment and other damage.
