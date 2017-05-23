Seattle city council passes ordinance on recording police
People in Seattle now have a legal right to record encounters between the police and civilians. The Seattle Times reports that the City Council voted Monday to enshrine in the Seattle Municipal Code the rights of the public to observe, record and criticize police activity without fear of retaliation.
